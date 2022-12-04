Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Director Sells $22,746.80 in Stock

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $22,746.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,855.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of EVBN opened at $38.87 on Friday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $214.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

