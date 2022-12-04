Everdome Trading Up 8.2% Over Last Week (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everdome has a market capitalization of $239.00 million and $3.96 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

