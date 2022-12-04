EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Down 13.6% in November

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.5 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVI Industries

In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $32,521.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,395.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in EVI Industries by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 609.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 88.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 63,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,991. The company has a market capitalization of $332.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.57. EVI Industries has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $34.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter.

EVI Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.