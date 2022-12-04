Evmos (EVMOS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $179.60 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00003514 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $179.60 million and $871,765.18 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

