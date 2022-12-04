Evmos (EVMOS) Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00003610 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a total market cap of $185.12 million and $881,523.70 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos was first traded on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

