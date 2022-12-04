Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has SEK 170 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.25.

ELUXY stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $49.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.28.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.52). AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

