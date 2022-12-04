Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,049,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,732 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Exelon worth $138,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,284,000 after buying an additional 2,365,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,171,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 61.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,199,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,205,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 645.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,085,000 after purchasing an additional 23,220,845 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.45. 5,736,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,880,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

