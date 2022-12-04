ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Update

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,400 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total transaction of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXLS traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $183.45. 150,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,733. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.57.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

