Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Lifted by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 114,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 687,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,840,000 after buying an additional 126,814 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pluribus Labs LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pluribus Labs LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.86. 15,248,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,123,733. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $97.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

