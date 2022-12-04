Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,497,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,303,096 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 10.0% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned about 1.14% of Exxon Mobil worth $4,069,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.86. 15,248,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,123,733. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

