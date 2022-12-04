Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fanhua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Fanhua stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. Fanhua has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $343.81 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Fanhua had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Fanhua by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fanhua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

