Fantom Market Capitalization Achieves $612.46 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $612.46 million and $90.86 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

