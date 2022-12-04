Fantom Market Capitalization Achieves $612.46 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar. Fantom has a market capitalization of $612.46 million and $90.86 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,032.53 or 0.06038181 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00507049 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,223.59 or 0.30573910 BTC.
Fantom Profile
Fantom’s genesis date was June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Fantom Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.