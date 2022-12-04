FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Short Interest Update

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the October 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of FATBP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,186. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $22.12.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1719 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

