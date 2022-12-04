Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Down 11.3% in November

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 383,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insider Activity
In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 38,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $180,932.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,091 shares in the company, valued at $228,432.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 116,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Fathom Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Fathom stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 167,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,825. Fathom has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Fathom Company Profile
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
