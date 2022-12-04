Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Down 11.3% in November

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,500 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 383,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Fathom news, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 38,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $180,932.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,091 shares in the company, valued at $228,432.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fathom alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fathom by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 116,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 684.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 24.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fathom Trading Up 2.0 %

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fathom from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Fathom stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 167,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,825. Fathom has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Fathom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.