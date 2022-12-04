Fellaz (FLZ) Price Hits $1.50 on Major Exchanges

Fellaz (FLZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, Fellaz has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. Fellaz has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $264,173.25 worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fellaz token can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00008819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,014.39 or 0.05982301 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00502075 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,132.51 or 0.30268661 BTC.

Fellaz Token Profile

Fellaz was first traded on March 20th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.xyz.

Buying and Selling Fellaz

According to CryptoCompare, “Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fellaz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fellaz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fellaz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

