Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Up 23.5% in November

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRRVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.93) to €29.60 ($30.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferrovial from €27.00 ($27.84) to €26.00 ($26.80) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ferrovial from €24.00 ($24.74) to €23.00 ($23.71) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.98.

Shares of Ferrovial stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,857. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

