Fetch.ai Price Up 2.9% This Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $47.01 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00080508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00059467 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000377 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00024576 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

