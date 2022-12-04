Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,900 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 657,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRRPF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.