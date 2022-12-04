Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 14.9% in November

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 213,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Financial Institutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.31. 39,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $388.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.91. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 177.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group cut Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.