Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 14.9% in November

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 31st total of 213,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.
Financial Institutions Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.31. 39,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $388.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.91. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Financial Institutions Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.
Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FISI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group cut Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Financial Institutions Company Profile
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Financial Institutions (FISI)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.