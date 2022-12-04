Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group cut Financial Institutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Financial Institutions Stock Performance

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $388.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Financial Institutions by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 30,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Financial Institutions by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Financial Institutions by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Articles

