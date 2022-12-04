Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 234,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 196.7 days.

Fire & Flower Price Performance

OTCMKTS FFLWF opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72. Fire & Flower has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $5.66.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

