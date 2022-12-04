First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) versus Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Financial Contrast

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Elme Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Elme Communities $169.15 million 10.18 $16.38 million ($0.39) -50.46

Elme Communities has higher revenue and earnings than First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 Elme Communities 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Elme Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $19.42, indicating a potential upside of 55.77%. Elme Communities has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Elme Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Elme Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Elme Communities -17.19% -2.61% -1.80%

Summary

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust beats Elme Communities on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust



First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

About Elme Communities



Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units. These 45 properties consist of 22 multifamily properties,15 office properties, and 8 retail centers. Our shares trade on the NYSE. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

