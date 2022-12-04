First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Short Interest Update

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 216,300 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 243,400 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First Community Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in First Community Bankshares by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

Shares of FCBC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,655. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.85 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.52. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $39.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.