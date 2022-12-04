First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) PT Raised to C$1.00

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

First Mining Gold Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of TSE FF opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Mining Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.47 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33.

Get First Mining Gold alerts:

First Mining Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for First Mining Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mining Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.