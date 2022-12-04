First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) PT Raised to C$1.00

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
First Mining Gold Stock Up 5.0 %
Shares of TSE FF opened at C$0.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Mining Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.19 and a 52-week high of C$0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.47 million and a P/E ratio of -23.33.
First Mining Gold Company Profile
