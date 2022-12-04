First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the October 31st total of 293,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,470.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of First National Financial stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. First National Financial has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

