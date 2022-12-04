First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 721.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,175 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.24% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

