Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.89.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $184.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.34.

Insider Activity

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five Below by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,215,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,337,000 after acquiring an additional 97,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,661,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $228,795,000 after acquiring an additional 644,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.