Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,100 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 3,303,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FGSGF stock remained flat at $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. Flat Glass Group has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, the rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, and household glass products It is also involved in the mine of a quartzite ores; investment, construction, operation, and maintenance of energy power plants; development of natural gas utilization technology; and sale and installation of natural gas pipelines.

