FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the October 31st total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 643,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FLNG. Pareto Securities lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Danske raised FLEX LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

Shares of FLNG stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,981. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $38.24.

FLEX LNG Announces Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 59.26% and a return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEX LNG

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in FLEX LNG by 26.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Further Reading

