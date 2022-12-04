Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Short Interest Update

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOCS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.69. 151,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

About Focus Financial Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

