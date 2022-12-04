Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,381,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,020,599 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of Ford Motor worth $182,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on F shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.