Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,580,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 128,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 10.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 14.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ford Motor Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on F. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.86. 42,417,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,159,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

