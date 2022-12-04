Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Up 11.2% in November

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortitude Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FTCO stock traded up 0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching 5.73. The company had a trading volume of 38,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,806. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.05. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of 5.25 and a one year high of 7.77.

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.41%.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, a mining company, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects. Its principal property is the Isabella Pearl mine project covering an area of 9,777 acres located in the Mineral County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

