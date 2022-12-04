Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Update

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,600 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the October 31st total of 607,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. StockNews.com raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of FWRD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.73. 109,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,760. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $84.04 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Forward Air had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

