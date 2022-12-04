Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$194.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$260.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity at Franco-Nevada

In related news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total transaction of C$3,814,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at C$3,338,049.75.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

FNV stock opened at C$195.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$37.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 445.18. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$151.08 and a 52 week high of C$216.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 24.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$173.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$171.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.436 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 286.36%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

