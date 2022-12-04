Frax Share (FXS) Trading 4.6% Higher This Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Frax Share has a total market cap of $78.56 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can now be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00028547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

