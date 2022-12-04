Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in November

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,947,500 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 2,318,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. 19,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,159. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0671 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.