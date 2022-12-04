Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in November

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,947,500 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 2,318,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FRHLF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Down 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:FRHLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.32. 19,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,159. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.
Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.