Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Short Interest Up 15.4% in November

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 77.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 447,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 194,756 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition by 143.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 390,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 12.6% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,272,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 142,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontier Acquisition alerts:

Frontier Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

FRON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 406 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88. Frontier Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

About Frontier Acquisition

Frontier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.