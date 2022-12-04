Fruits (FRTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $98.83 Million

Fruits (FRTS) traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Fruits coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a market capitalization of $98.83 million and $327,738.06 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fruits has traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Fruits

Fruits’ launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is www.fruitsc.org. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @fruitscoin_frts and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fruits

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

