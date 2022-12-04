FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Shares Sold by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP decreased its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,476 shares during the quarter. FTAC Hera Acquisition comprises approximately 1.6% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bulldog Investors LLP owned approximately 0.54% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $5,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth $172,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 262 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,333. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.88. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.04.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

