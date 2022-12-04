FTX Token (FTT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.05 Million

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 4th. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $460.96 million and approximately $12.05 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00008188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $991.53 or 0.05796173 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00507352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.28 or 0.30592130 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

