FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Short Interest Update

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,910,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the October 31st total of 51,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 125.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 220,364 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 122,832 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,891,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 223.8% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 34,928 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 48.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,527 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 20.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 9,356,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,139,548. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.16 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 118.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

