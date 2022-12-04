Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 139,200 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Performance

Shares of HTOO stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.48. 138,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,813. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fusion Fuel Green

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 35.2% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 302.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in Fusion Fuel Green by 36.4% during the first quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Fusion Fuel Green

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTOO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Fusion Fuel Green from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Rating

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

