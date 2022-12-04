Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT) Short Interest Up 5.2% in November

Future Health ESG Corp. (NASDAQ:FHLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 23,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Future Health ESG Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHLT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 401,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,538. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. Future Health ESG has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Future Health ESG

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,005,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Future Health ESG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Future Health ESG Company Profile

Future Health ESG Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination opportunity in the smart health technology sector.

