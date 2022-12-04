FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Down 12.4% in November

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 31st total of 119,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Devin Satz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Lawrence W. Schwartz sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $152,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin Satz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,900 shares of company stock valued at $420,872 over the last 90 days. 21.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after acquiring an additional 392,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 130,401 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,253,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 219.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 81,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FVCB remained flat at $19.80 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FVCBankcorp has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $277.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.31.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $18.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.