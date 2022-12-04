FY2022 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

SIL stock opened at C$9.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 62.27. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.07. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$12.99.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

