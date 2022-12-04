FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, December 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

NYSE CM opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

