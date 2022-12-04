FY2024 Earnings Forecast for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:XFOR)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.37. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

