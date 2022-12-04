G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Update

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 688,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.79. 4,908,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,895. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.49.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $495,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 424,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIII. CL King cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

