G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Short Interest Down 18.2% in November

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 7,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

G1 Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,243. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $264.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.65. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.84 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.27.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.05. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 172.97% and a negative net margin of 328.58%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,081.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Malik sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $282,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,081.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $728,280. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTHX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.